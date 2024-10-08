Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault on a man which occurred in the car park at Morrisons in Plymstock.
Detectives are investigating a report that the victim aged in his 50s was punched by three male suspects, believed to be teenagers, at around 6pm on Tuesday, September 3 in Pomphlett Road.
Officers are particularly keen to speak with a woman in a white Mini who stopped to help the victim following the assault.
The victim was driving a black Ford Fusion and had stopped at the pedestrian crossing near the supermarket petrol station at the time of the incident.
He reported that he exited his vehicle after it was struck by one of the suspects and was then attacked.
The victim sustained cuts and bruises.
Officers have released descriptions of the suspects as part of this appeal. The first is described as a white male with strawberry blond hair and is approximately 14-15 years old. The second suspect was wearing a rucksack and is described as being an Asian male, 14-15 years old and is of short height, with dark hair. The third suspect is described as a white male and was riding a bicycle.
Anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101 or via the force website: www.dc.police.uk/contact
If you have been affected by crime, please visit www.victimcare-dc.org to access support services and information on your rights and how to navigate the criminal justice system. You can also call Victim Support on 0808 1689 111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.