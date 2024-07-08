Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious collision in Dartington on Sunday July 7.
Emergency services were called at around 10.30am to the A385 at Shinners Bridge to reports that a collision had occurred involving a SEAT Mii car and two pedestrians.
The pedestrians, a man and a woman, were taken to Torbay District Hospital, where they are both receiving treatment.
The driver of the vehicle, an 80-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving without due care. She has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene.
Officers from the Roads Policing team would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the road was closed.
Anyone with any relevant information or dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting log 347 07/07/2024.