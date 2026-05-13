Devon & Cornwall Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man in relation to a reported sexual assault at a Plymouth nightclub.
At around 3.30 am on June 14 2025, a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man in Annabel’s nightclub in Vauxhall Street.
The suspect then fled.
Police believe the man pictured may be able to assist with the investigation.
Officers said several lines of enquiry have already been explored since the incident was first reported, including overseas enquiries carried out in partnership with other agencies.
A spokesperson for the police said: "We now believe releasing this image to the public is the best way to progress the investigation.”
The victim has been kept updated throughout.
If you can assist with the investigation, please call 101 or visit the D&C Police website quoting 50250150615
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