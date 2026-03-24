Ivybridge Police have been contacted by the Erme Primary School about dangerous parking by parents and carers dropping their children off and picking up.
They are asking people to remember zig-zag lines outside schools must not be parked on or used for pull in or drop off.
They are enforceable at the times stated on the larger-than-life sign fixed to the school wall.
The enforcement is actioned by the Council and the police will give advice when they can.
A spokesperson said: “We appreciate everyone has a busy life and a need to get to work or drop older siblings off but please understand you are putting yours and other children's lives at risk.”
The children have designed special posters such as the one shown.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.