“There is a lot of goodwill in the city to get all this right,” Cllr Holloway said. “We want those children who are six, ten or 15 today to grow up saying they aspire to jobs in marine autonomy, or at an ocean AI company, or a high-quality job at Babcock and to have that ambition, knowing those roles exist and that they’ll be supported in reaching them. City College does some great work here, but we need more of it.