Dame Hannahs supporter Sam Morcom took on a new challenge recently when he ran his first marathon in aid of the charity. Having secured a place in the London Marathon, he decided that the obvious charity to raise funds for was Dame Hannahs. His brother Josh has cerebral palsy and has been supported by the charity at their Ivybridge site for many years.
Sam is 25 years old and is a keen sportsman. He plays semi-professional football for Exmouth and travels there regularly from his home in Bristol to train and play matches. Josh is the eldest in the family, and they have two younger brothers who live with their mother in Saltash. Sam got the chance to run the London Marathon as he works for a subsidiary of the main sponsors, TCS.
Sam said: “When the email went round the company about the London Marathon I immediately decided to enter as I always like to have a goal to aim for. Having chatted to Mum I realised that Dame Hannahs was the obvious charity to fundraise for. Josh has been supported by Dame Hannahs for many years and is so happy there. Although he likes being at home with the family, he loves being around other people and really enjoys joining in activities. I know that Mum is appreciative of everything the staff do for Josh and we all want to say a big thank you to everyone at Dame Hannahs.”
The Dame Hannah Rogers Trust is a charity based in Ivybridge, Devon that has been providing services to enrich and empower the lives of disadvantaged and disabled children and adults for nearly 260 years. Founded in 1767 it is one of the oldest charities in the UK. The original school was for the poor and unfortunate children of Plymouth.
