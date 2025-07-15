A group of graduate paramedic apprentices were recently honoured at a celebratory event at Westpoint Exeter after successfully completing their BSc (Hons) Paramedic Science Degree Level Apprenticeship.
The fully-funded programme is delivered in partnership between the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) and the University of Cumbria. It allows frontline clinicians to earn a degree while continuing to work, making the path to becoming a paramedic more accessible.
27 graduates gathered with their families, friends, and colleagues for the recognition event, which was supported by the South Western Ambulance Charity. The occasion offered a moment to reflect on their achievements ahead of the formal graduation ceremony in Cumbria later this month.
Neil Lentern, Director of Paramedic Practice at SWASFT, praised the graduates for their commitment and determination: “Balancing part-time study alongside a demanding frontline role is no small achievement. The dedication and perseverance shown by these graduates throughout their journey has been truly inspiring.
“With demand on ambulance services continuing to rise, developing a strong and sustainable pipeline of paramedics is essential. This apprenticeship programme plays a vital role in achieving that.
All the graduates began their journey as Emergency Care Assistants with SWASFT before enrolling in the apprenticeship. After completing a six-month online bridging module, they embarked on the two-year programme and officially graduated between February and April of this year.
Graduate Ollie Rouch, from Plymouth, shared his experience: “When I first joined the ambulance service, I hadn’t really considered where it might lead. But working as an Emergency Care Assistant and hearing from colleagues who had progressed through this route inspired me to give it a go.
“It hasn’t been easy, but combining work and study made it much more achievable – the structure of the programme really supported that. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished as a cohort. We’ve shared challenges, celebrated milestones, and formed friendships that will last a lifetime. It’s taken real teamwork to get us all through, and now we’re Newly Qualified Paramedics – it’s an amazing feeling.”
