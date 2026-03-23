A city council transport spokesman has urged people to get on the bus if they don’t like the increase in parking charges in Plymouth.
Cabinet member for transport John Stephens (Plymstock Dunstone) was defending the cabinet’s decision to raise the car parking charges by as much as 30 per cent after a challenge by Conservative councillor Chris Wood (Eggbuckland) in a full council meeting this week.
Cllr Wood said if someone wanted to enjoy The Hoe they would soon have to pay £2.50 to park for just one hour and long stay annual business permits were going up from £475 to £617.50.
“If someone needs a disabled bay outside their home you want to charge £55.90 just to apply, again an increase of 30 per cent,” he said.
“In what world do you think increasing taxes, fees and charges well above the rate of inflation will help people with the cost of living crisis or help businesses in the city.”
The council is increasing all on-street and off-street parking charges across the city and says it is necessary to run the parking service and carry out enforcement for bad driving particularly around schools.
To lessen the blow it will allow motorists to park in as many city council owned car parks as they want in one day on one ticket and has scrapped a plan to introduce an increase of 50% for each additional parking permit to “discourage multiple car ownership” after public feedback.
Controversial plans to introduce a £2 fee for coastal car parking at Jennycliff, Mount Batton and Strand Street, which have been opposed by Labour councillor Daniel Steel (Plymstock Dunstone) and provoked a petition, is subject to a public consultation, which opens soon.
The public will also be asked about a charge coming in for blue badge parking on the Hoe promenade – a move the council feels may be necessary to stop it being taken advantage of by commuters.
Cllr Stephens said charges were going up to meet costs: “We have to run a parking service that protects families and children outside school and enforces inconsiderate parking from a few residents who put the safety and lives of others at risk and stop people going about their business day to day. That includes on site visits by the parking enforcement team and cameras.
“I do not make any apology for raising the charges as accepted by the cabinet as we simply have to do it as a city.”
“I want to flag here about public transport, it is pretty good in the city for most areas so if you don’t wish to park, get on the bus, and I guess you have good value for money.
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