Train services are delayed between Plymouth and Exeter after a fire broke out on a train this afternoon (March 22).
Firefighters were called to train tracks near Newton Abbot at approximately 3pm after multiple reports of a fire on a train.
There are also reports police closed one lane on a small section of the A380 due to smoke reducing visibility for drivers.
Reports on social media suggest firefighters have managed to put the fire out and are evacuating passengers at Newton Abbot train station.
According to the Great Western Railway app, disruption on the line is expected to end at around 5.15pm but this may be subject to change.
The Mid Devon Advertiser has contacted Devon & Somerset Fire and Rescue Service for more information.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
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