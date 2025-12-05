South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith met Elin from Ivybridge Community College about her Extended Project Qualification exploring the challenges faced by girls with ADHD in secondary school and how schools can better support them.
Ms Smith said: “As someone with lived experience, Elin is bringing huge insight and passion to this project, and it was great to hear about how she hopes this research will drive positive change for students both in her school and the wider community.
“A big thank you as well to Elin, who was also kind enough to bring me some delicious honey from her dad’s Bittaford business.
ADHD, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, is a neurological condition characterized by persistent patterns of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity.
This can make it difficult to concentrate, control impulses, and remain still, and the symptoms often begin in childhood and can continue into adulthood.
