A Plymouth man who sexually abused a teenage girl has been jailed for 12 years, with an extended licence of two years.
Peter Orme, 34 of York Road, Plymouth, was convicted of two counts of rape against a child, ten counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15 and one count of engaging in sexual communication with a child.
Orme appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Monday, October 20, to face sentencing.
During the case, the court heard how Orme had committed numerous sexual offences against one victim on several occasions over the course of several months.
The victim came forward and reported the offences to the police, and an investigation was immediately launched into Orme, who had denied the offences.
During the sentencing, Orme was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Officer in the case, Police Staff Investigator Aimee Cattell of Plymouth’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Team, said: “We welcome the sentence given to Peter Orme, who abused his position of trust and showed no remorse or accountability for his actions.
“I would like to thank the victim in this case, who dared to come forward and report these incidents to us. We appreciate how difficult this was.
“We hope this sentence reassures victims of sexual offending that all reports to police will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated by our officers.”
If you have been affected by this article, there is support available.
You can visit victimcare-dc.org to access support services and information on your rights and how to navigate the criminal justice system.
You can also call Victim Support on 0808 1689 111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.
Advice and support can also be found at:
Devon and Cornwall Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARC) 0300 3034626.
