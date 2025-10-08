This year’s highly anticipated Devon Food and Drink Awards took place at Sandy Park, Exeter, on Monday 6 October, drawing together all manner of hospitality producers and hosts from across the area.
Among the South Hams finalists, two Salcombe businesses stood out — The Cottage Hotel, which took home the People’s Choice Award, and The Crab Shed, crowned Best Restaurant 2025.
For The Cottage Hotel, the win was particularly meaningful as it was the first year the public were invited to vote. General Manager, Neil Slade, said he was “chuffed” to receive recognition from the people they serve every day.
“Of course, any credit is warmly welcomed,” he said, “but this one’s special because it’s from the people who stay with us.”
Slade described the long-standing, family-run hotel as “warm, authentic Devon hospitality” built on “simplicity and honest, hearty food.” He admitted they’re “not perfect, nor trying to be,” but insists focus is drawn to what makes the venue so special and good ol’ fashioned service.
“The award is a testimony to all the efforts of the team and a nice benchmark to build on,” says Slade, “We are all very grateful to everyone who voted for us.”
Meanwhile, The Crab Shed, perched on Salcombe’s quayside, secured the Best Restaurant title, with judges calling it “genuinely exceptional.”
Owners Nick and Nikki Horne, previously owned an award winning seafood restaurant on the west coast of Scotland, so it comes as no surprise for The Crab Shed to be awarded so highly.
Known for its dedication to locally sourced seafood and relaxed fine dining, the restaurant has previously earned multiple Gold awards but this marks its first time claiming the top restaurant accolade — a recognition that cements Salcombe’s reputation as one of Devon’s finest food destinations.
