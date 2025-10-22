It has today emerged that a small fire broke out at the iconic Burgh Island Hotel on Sunday.
Devon and Somerset Fire Service issued the following: ‘We were called to the Burgh Island Hotel at 8.25am (Sunday October 19) and sent two appliances, although firefighters with BA sets and firefighting media were transported to the island by tractor.
There was a small fire in the store room next to the kitchen involving tea towels in an industrial dryer.
The fire was extinguished by hotel staff using a foam extinguisher before our arrival. We checked the appliance was safe.’
It is the second small blaze at the hotel this year.
On March 27 there was a fire in the dry store of a kitchen.
All residents and staff were evacuated from the hotel and no one was harmed.
