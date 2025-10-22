Devon and Cornwall Police (DCP) have issued a statement regarding dangerous Ebike riders in Dartmouth - urging witnesses to report the Anti-social behaviour.
The update comes following the priority survey highlighted the issue as a concern for residents.
A spokesperson for DCP says: “We have received multiple reports regarding two Ebikes riding dangerously in and around the areas of Dartmouth.
“We are aware of this behaviour but the more reports we get the more we can act, dates/times of when these bikes and people are seen can help give us an idea of where to be and how we can act. We are keeping a vigilant eye but your help is always appreciated.”
Tackling antisocial behaviour can be a complex issue, and one which requires input and action from more than just the police.
The Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 aims to put victims first, giving power to local people and enabling professionals to find the best solutions for their local area.
The act provides the police, local authorities and other local agencies with flexible tools and powers that they can use to respond quickly and effectively to antisocial behaviour.
These include; civil injunctions, criminal behaviour orders, public spaces protection orders, community protection notices, dispersal powers and closure powers.
The act also includes measures such as the Community Remedy and antisocial behaviour case reviews which empower victims and communities to have a say in the outcome of their reports and hold agencies to account.
If you ever experience this issue or have information regarding an incident, please report it using online reporting tools at https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.
Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.
