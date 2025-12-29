Animal rescue staff are appealing for help giving a dog in their care urgent medical help.
Gables Dogs and Cats Home, Plymouth, which has a charity shop in Tavistock, has taken in French Bulldog Cindy-Lou (aged one) in a terrible state with medical conditions, needing extensive surgery to enable her to live a pain-free and comfortable life.
Her ears are very inflamed, infected and sore. Her skin is infected with very uncomfortable sore and inflamed raw patches.
The worst problem (common in flat-faced breeds), is her terrible airway. Her nostrils are narrow and airway too tight, making breathing ( even at rest), a struggle for her.
Gables staff have to be careful when handling and exercising her as she can faint if she gets over excited due to her airway restricting oxygen flow. She urgently needs obstructive airway syndrome surgery to help her lead a normal life.
Gables deputy manager, Ruth Rickard said: “Despite her suffering, Cindy-Lou is a lovely dog with such a positive energy.
“It is so hard to see these poor flat faced breeds struggle so much, but we are hopeful surgery will dramatically improve her life.
“Her ears may also need surgery, but they are so swollen and painful our vets will need to assess them when she is sedated. I look forward to seeing her improve each day and it will be even better when she has recovered enough from surgery to then find a new loving forever home”.
She is on steroids and medical baths daily for her skin.
Cindy-Lou’s surgery, treatment and medication and basic care will cost £2,000.
Donations can be made by: Phone, 01752 331602; via Justgiving, www.justgiving.com/campaign/cindylou; Paypal, www.paypal.me/gablesdogsandcats ; Gables website, www.gables.org.uk/how-can-you-help/make-a-donation-2 or cheques payable to Gables Dogs & Cats Home (204 Merafield Rd, Plymouth, PL7 1UQ).
