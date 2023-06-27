On the proposal for Baltic Wharf he added: “Local families are in desperate need of quality homes that are priced in relation to their income, not more of the overpriced developments that have shot up in our towns and villages in recent times. I would be keen to see the landowners, TQ9 Partnership, engage more with local councillors and the community about the best use for the site and a way to deliver some truly affordable housing, while maintaining the viability of the boat yard. We need to start a dialogue now.”