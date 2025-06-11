Said to have inspired Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s, The Hound of the Baskervilles, this quaint village between Newton Abbot and Totnes hosts several poltergeist in the local 13th-century pub, some friendly and some not so much. Stories of a disembodied arm pulling hotel guests out of bed, a monk that frequents the bar and the screaming faces of men surging out of wood panelling that had been salvaged from a Spanish Armada ship all circulate the otherwise quiet village local.