Welcome to Gaza by Hands Up Project is being performed on July 11 at 7.30pm
and July 12 at 1pm in Totnes Civic Hall.
It is made up of 19 short plays by children from Gaza and the West Bank written before October 7 2023 woven into a continuous 90-minute play.
It is directed by award-winning local playwright Peter Oswald who recently completed a pilgrimage for Palestine in March.
Welcome to Gaza tells stories of what life is really like in Gaza and the West Bank , giving an insight into what it’s like for a child growing up in the midst of the conflict.
Many of the Hands Up Project team, including founder Nick Bilborough, are based in Totnes.
