There have been a few concerns about the removal of the gates at all entrances with worries about young children being able to run into the car park but others have defended the change saying it is a question of personal responsibility. Ivybridge Town Council said: ‘’Following the success of a similar approach at Long Timber Wood viaduct entrance, the council is keen to continue to ensure that accessibility for all is maximised. The new entrance allows easier access for those that need it. The corner of the car park that it opens onto does not have passing traffic, eg like a road, and so is a good access point to the park. Given that most will have accessed through this entrance, they will be aware of the layout outside the entrance to the park. We hope you continue to enjoy the park enhancements.”