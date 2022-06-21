People set to move into Ivybridge affordable homes

People will soon be moving in to their new affordable homes in Ivybridge following the completion of the first homes on the Saxon Gate development at Rutt Lane.

Once completed there will be a total of 40 new homes for rent and shared ownership.

South Hams District Council has partnered with Wain Homes and LiveWest and the new homes will be ready to welcome people in the next few weeks.

Cllr Hilary Bastone, Deputy Leader of South Hams District Council, visited the homes last week. He said: “The Council is always delighted to see new affordable homes schemes like these come forward, particularly in light of the Housing Crisis that we declared last September. This new development has a good mix of shared ownership and affordable rent properties coming to market, helping people from the South Hams get into a wonderful new home that they can afford.”

Natalie Groves will be moving in to one of the houses with her two children. Her new shared ownership home will be her first step onto the property ladder. Last week, Natalie looked around her new family home for the first time.

Natalie said: “It doesn’t feel quite real yet! I don’t think it’s really sunk in. Once I’m in it might feel a bit more mine but at the moment it’s not quite real.

“It means so much. We’ve had a pretty rough six months, me and the children, so it’s going to be amazing to have our own home. My children are so excited to get this and so am I. I can’t wait to be in!”

The development benefits from Homes England strategic partnership funding as well as £5.8m funding from LiveWest.

One to three-bedroom properties will be in the mix at the new development.

12 will be for shared ownership with 28 for affordable rent.

Michael Howells, Assistant Development Manager for LiveWest, said: “There is a huge need for affordable housing in the local area, we are delighted that the development will go some way in addressing this. It is ideally located to accommodate local businesses and commuters via the A38 or rail and is surrounded by the South Hams with outlooks onto woodland.”