Patrick is a miniature Shetland therapy pony and the Recovery and Wellbeing mascot for the DRLC and their wider mental health services of Devon Partnership NHS Trust. Patrick has been visiting Kingsbridge once a month to promote the DRLCs new Recovery drop-in and Library. On a post on social media, the DRLC described Patrick's visits as a way "to help raise awareness of our services and to bring smiles and much happiness to our attendees and the wider community of Kingsbridge."