Patrick The Pony took time out of his busy Christmas schedule to pop into Kingsbridge on Tuesday December 6th.
Patrick was visiting Kingsbridge with Devon Recovery Learning Community, which he does monthly. He was attending a Festive Drop In group to support the community at Tumbly Hill Day Centre. During the visit, he made sure to stop by Santa’s grotto and say hello.
Devon Recovery Learning Community (DRLC) is a Recovery College provided by Devon Partnership NHS Trust offering free, open access courses and resources both in person and online to promote mental health and wellbeing. The college use educational resources to help people through their own personal journeys of recovery, and works to improve mental health in and around Devon.
Patrick is a miniature Shetland therapy pony and the Recovery and Wellbeing mascot for the DRLC and their wider mental health services of Devon Partnership NHS Trust. Patrick has been visiting Kingsbridge once a month to promote the DRLCs new Recovery drop-in and Library. On a post on social media, the DRLC described Patrick's visits as a way "to help raise awareness of our services and to bring smiles and much happiness to our attendees and the wider community of Kingsbridge."
During his time in Kingsbridge, Patrick had a tour of the town and greeted lots of local people, spreading festive cheer in his Christmas coat.
Patrick’s owner said of the visit: “Patrick was taken on a special tour around Kingsbridge with Father Christmas, who was on his holidays from The North Pole, they met lots of friendly locals, the owner of Alan’s Apple fruit & veg shop was very kind and gave Patrick a carrot to munch on.”
Patrick also has also been busy working on his new Christmas song, 'Neigh Hurray', which is being released on December 17.