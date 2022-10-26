Alrowwad Centre for Arts and Culture is a not-for-profit organisation which strives to empower children and women by offering opportunities to develop skills in music, dance, theatre, photography and film-making. Alrowwad dancers have previously performed sell-out tours in the UK, USA and Europe. The performance in Totnes is an extra date at the end of a sell-out tour organised and supported by Friends of Alrowwad UK and Bethlehem Cultural Festival, under their umbrella charity Friends of Bethlehem UK. Together, they are welcoming six dancers from Alrowwad to the UK for this nationwide tour showcasing the dancing talents of young people from Aida camp. The tour begins on November 29 and runs through to the final date in Totnes on December 10. The production is a celebration of the rich and diverse cultural scene in Palestine through music and theatre. Friends of Bethlehem UK is a Charitable Incorporated Organisation registered in England and Wales. The Camp’s Gate is at St. John’s Church, Bridgetown, Totnes on Saturday December 10 at 7.00pm