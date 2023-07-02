THERE are just a few days left to support firefighters across Teignbridge and the South Hams are supporting a 160-mile charity walk to help little Idris, the son of one of their colleagues who has cerebral palsy.
Crew Manager at Newton Abbot Fire Station Jordan Leaman said Firefighters across Devon have promised they’ll support Axminster Firefighter Josh Moore and his fiancée Sammy who are raising money to support their little boy.
Idris was born at 30 weeks, due to the trauma of the birth, Idris suffered damage to his brain which has been diagnosed as Cerebral Palsy with Spastic Diplegia.
Idris is unable to stand unaided, walk or transition from different levels on his own.
Josh and Sammy’s aim is to work on building his leg strength so that he gains the skills to eventually be able to use a walking aid. In order to make this aim a reality, Idris needs specialist equipment and additional physiotherapy sessions.
‘So as a crew we want to support raising those funds in anyway we can,’ say his colleagues at Axminster.
Jordan says: ‘Our friends at Axminster Fire Station have set themselves a massive challenge for such an incredible cause.
‘Members of their crew will be walking over 160 miles over four days in firefighting kit including BA!
‘The crew are fundraising to support one of their own FF Moore, who is raising funds for essential support for his son, Idris, who has Cerebral Palsy. They need specialised treatment and equipment to help Idris reach his full potential.
‘They will be walking from one end of Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service (DSFRS) to the opposite.
‘Starting off at DSFRS most southern station, Camels Head walking up to the most northern Station, Frome, while stopping off in more than 20 neighbouring stations along the way including ours!
‘The crew are due to be with us on day 2 on Friday, July 7 at 9.50 to 10.10am when they stop for a quick rest.
‘As a crew we will be on station to cheer them on and supporting as they continue on their journey.
‘It would be amazing if our wonderful community is in a position to help support this by donating via this link.
‘We would also like to encourage that if you’re in the area and a have a few minutes to spare, please come down to Newton Abbot fire station, have a chat with the crew and help support this amazing effort in any way you can.
‘Please share this post far and wide and help us, help Axminster raise as much money as possible.
‘As always thank you for your continued support.’
On Day One the walkers will visit, among other stations Ivybridge and Totnes.
On Day Two they will visit, among others, Newton Abbot, Teignmouth and Dawlish.
You can support their cause on their justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/walkforidris?
