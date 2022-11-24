Devon & Cornwall Police has taken part, as in previous years, in Operation Sceptre, the national initiative to tackle knife crime. Operation Sceptre ran from November 14 to 20. All 43 forces and the British Transport Police took part in intensified efforts to crack down on knife-enabled crime and violence. During the week of action Devon & Cornwall Police carried out high visibility patrols in known hotspots, performed stop and searches for bladed articles, provided bins for the disposal of knives, carried out property searches and safeguarding visits and visited schools to provide awareness and education around knife carrying. Officers also provided educational materials to known offenders in relation to current legislation, the dangers of carrying a knife and where and how to get help. The Force was pleased to achieve the following results: