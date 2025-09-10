Alf, May and Muriel Ryder with Brenda and Pauline on the beach 1949.
Alf, May and Muriel Ryder with Brenda and Pauline on the beach 1949. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Aveton Gifford Church choir, 1925
Aveton Gifford Church choir, 1925 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Higher Coombe Farm, East Allington - farm workers having a tea break in front of steam tractor and thresher. Farm dog in foreground.
Higher Coombe Farm, East Allington - farm workers having a tea break in front of steam tractor and thresher. Farm dog in foreground. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Higher Coombe Farm, East Allington - sow with litter of pigs
Higher Coombe Farm, East Allington - sow with litter of pigs (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Bigbury or Ringmore waterfall scene before WWI
Bigbury or Ringmore waterfall scene before WWI (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)