From the collection of photographer Jim Cozens. Kingsbridge Town Hall, scene from a production of 'Robinson Crusoe' 1957. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Photograph from the family of Alphaeus Ball. Berthe Nicholas, Hilda's French pen friend standing on right ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Photograph from the family of Alphaeus Ball. The O'Hara children on a beach, 1949. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Photograph from the Toms family collection. Installation of sea defences at Torcross, 1950's. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )