Around 1900 Crowd of children in centre of Loddiswell outside London House Stores (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Lifeboat Day, Salcombe. August 5 1922 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Coach and horses being driven up the hill from Blackpool Sands (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Daphne from the family of Alphaeus Ball 1953 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Three generations of the Trout family, left - William, centre William Harold and Harold on right. Hallsands. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.