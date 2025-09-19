Rebecca Smith, MP for South West Devon, has today welcomed the start of the Great British Beach Clean, a nationwide initiative led by the Marine Conservation Society to tackle marine litter and protect the UK’s coastline.
Miss Smith recently joined local volunteers at Mount Batten Beach to help clear waste as part of Beachwatch, the Marine Conservation Society’s national project that gathers data to help shape vital environmental policy.
Speaking about the initiative, Miss Smith said:
"Marine waste continues to pose a serious threat to our wildlife, public spaces, and coastal economies. In Devon alone, surveys show an average of 103 litter items were found per 100 metres of beach last year, the majority of which were single-use plastics. Community-led events like the Great British Beach Clean are a fantastic way to make a real difference."
The Great British Beach Clean runs until 28th September, with events taking place across the country.
The annual September event, organised by the Marine Conservation Society, not only clears litter from the coastline but also gathers vital data used to drive environmental campaigns.
Findings from the cleans have already influenced major policy changes, including the plastic bag charge, a ban on microplastics in personal care products, clearer labelling on wet wipes and a tax on single-use plastic.
Across South West Devon, many dedicated litter-picking groups are making a real difference year-round—among them, Clean Our Patch in Plymstock and the Plympton Litter Pickers.
Miss Smith added:
"I would encourage everyone to get involved in this year’s clean-ups. By working together, we can protect our beaches for future generations."
For more information on how to take part in the Great British Beach Clean,
