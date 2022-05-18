Old Dartmothians spruce up pond railings

Old Dartmothians on the final day of their latest community project ( Contributed )

Members of the Old Dartmothians Association completed their latest community project in the sunshine – a “long overdue” refurbishment of the railings that protect Royal Avenue Gardens; gold fish pond.

Nigel Punchard, of the association, said the railings had been removed several weeks ago and sent to a blasting works in Galmpton for stripping down, galvanising and preparatory painting work to be done.

He added: “The members then did the re-installation and final finish, utilising the same colour scheme that the association used for the Middleton Arch over the entrance to the gardens, a previous project that was completed in 2019.