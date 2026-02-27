A group of partners involved in the Connect to Work programme across Devon, Plymouth and Torbay gathered at a special event to support its rollout.
It is being led by Devon County Council in partnership with Plymouth City Council and Torbay Council.
The aim is to improve access to employment, health and skills support for over 6,000 people in the region to help reduce economic inactivity.
The scheme is being backed with £22.7 million from the Department of Work and Pensions.
The event at the Future Skills Centre in Exeter brought together a range of organisations including Devon County Council, Plymouth City Council, Torbay Council, Learn Devon, Eat That Frog, I Can Do That, United Response, Crystal Pathways, and Pluss.
It was a chance for partners strengthen relationships to ensure a high-quality experience for every participant accessing the programme.
Councillor Simon Clist, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Assets and Resources, said:
“This event was a good opportunity to bring partners together to ensure the programme reaches the people who will benefit most and that support is consistent right across the county.
The aim of this initiative is to help individuals overcome barriers to employment and move towards fulfilling jobs.
There’s a strong sense of shared purpose from all involved in this project, which highlights the importance of working collectively across Devon, Plymouth and Torbay.”
Councillor Chris Lewis, Torbay Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Place Development and Economic Growth, said:
“Connect to Work is all about supporting people to overcome the barriers they may face to finding and staying in work.
“This collaboration event offered a valuable opportunity for partners to come together and share insights, strengthening the roll out of the programme across Devon, including here in Torbay.
“It also highlighted the collective commitment of everyone involved in Devon’s programme to delivering impactful, high-quality support that enables participants to achieve their employment goals.”
Councillor Sally Cresswell, Plymouth City Council Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Apprenticeships said:
“Connect to Work is all about giving people the support, confidence, and the tools they need to make their next step into employment.
“The collaboration event was a chance for us all as partners to come together to plan how we help bring this to fruition.
“Connect to Work brings together personalised guidance, training opportunities and direct links with local employers to help residents move forward, working as partners helps us bring all of our expertise together for this project.”
The Devon and Torbay Combined County Authority oversees Connect to Work, making sure it fits with the aims of the the Get Devon, Plymouth and Torbay Working Plan and the region’s Local Growth Plan.
Together, these plans set out how together they can get more people into work, tackle labour shortages, and connect residents to the skills and jobs needed to drive long-term growth.
The Combined County Authority’s role makes sure Connect to Work plays i t’s part in the overall vision for the region.
