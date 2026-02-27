A series of new Diabetes exercise groups is being introduced at Ivybridge Leisure Centre.
These life-enhancing classes are made possible with funding from the Sport England Movement Fund and Devon ICB (Integrated Care Board), aim to establish sustainable links between health and leisure and will be led by professional instructors with specialist training in Obesity and Diabetes.
According to Diabetes UK, over 5.6 million people in the UK currently live with diabetes, which is an all-time high and those with the condition often lack knowledge of the trusted and guided support they need - especially where confidence levels are low.
For those living with Diabetes, it is well known that regular exercise brings enormous benefits, including:- helping the body use insulin more effectively and reducing insulin resistance, reducing blood sugar levels, weight loss, increasing joint flexibility and peer to peer support (in group exercise settings).
These dedicated classes are running now at the Fusion Lifestyle charities’-owned centre on Mondays from 4pm to 5pm.
These classes are fully tailored to each participant, providing the right pre-exercise checks, warm-ups, cool-downs, and ongoing support, and aim to foster a stronger sense of community among participants also facing similar challenges.
A participant at one of the recent pilot classes said “I knew that diet and exercise were key to managing my blood sugar levels.
‘At first the exercise was challenging.
“I was used to a more sedentary lifestyle and the idea of regular exercise felt overwhelming, but after each session I notice changes.
“I feel more energetic and less fatigued.
“Exercise has not only helped me control my diabetes, but it has also improved my mood and helped me maintain a healthy weight.
“I have learned that consistency is key and it’s amazing how even small amounts of daily activity can make a big difference”
