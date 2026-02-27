Engineers in Kingsbridge believe they have discovered the ancient bridge that gave the town its name while investigating a road collapse.
Devon County Council (DCC) confirmed the find during emergency inspections of a damaged culvert system beneath the road surface.
The structure, located near the corner of Fore Street and Bridge Street, sits directly opposite Costa Coffee.
Council officials stated the historic bridge will not be affected by the ongoing engineering works, but photographs of the site are being preserved to be shared with the Town Council for "future generations to see."
The urgent works began after a culvert opposite Peacocks partially collapsed, creating a "scour hole" beneath the tarmac.
Engineers described the site as "complex," citing a maze of underground utilities including electricity, gas, water, and fibre optic cables.
A primary concern for the team is an exposed sewer pipe within the void, which requires careful management to avoid a "pollution incident."
Heavy machinery and cranes are being used to install a new inspection chamber in the town's taxi rank to pump water away from the damage.
The project has led to significant changes for local commuters and shoppers:
- Taxi Rank: Temporarily moved to The Promenade until at least April 20.
- Parking: Five spaces at the entrance of The Promenade, near Quay Car Park, have been suspended.
- Buses: The main station remains operational, but the Coleridge Bus has been diverted to Bridge Street.
The road closure is currently scheduled to remain in place until Monday, April 20, though DCC warned this may be extended due to the level of complexity.
Authorities have also issued a warning regarding the safety of the site, noting that "incidents of verbal or physical abuse" toward workers will be reported to the police.
Staff at the site are now wearing body-cams as a precaution.
