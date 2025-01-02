Adopt South West is looking for people in the South Hams who are prepared to adopt.
Adopting a child is a rewarding journey that enriches your life with endless love and joy. You'll experience the profound impact of shaping a child's future.
Adopting a child is a lifelong commitment that comes with challenges, and as any parent knows, you'll need plenty of patience and an open mind, but your ability to care is what matters most.
All children long for the love and stability of being part of a family, yet children with additional health needs or disabilities wait longer to be adopted.
Amanda White, Head of Adopt South West, explains:
"There is ongoing support from our service, support from other adopters, as well as your own support network. The adoption process is thorough, but it’s not as difficult or onerous as people first think.
“There’s no doubt that it’s hard work – any parent will tell you that – but it’s so rewarding. Our adopters tell us they find it to be a journey of self-discovery and a time when they learn so much about children who are waiting for a family.
"Now is the time to think again about adoption and be open to adopting beyond your first thoughts about a child's ability, their age, or gender.
“If you are considering adoption, or adopting a child or children with additional needs, please talk to us about taking the next steps."
If you are interested in adopting any of the children, especially those currently waiting the longest, you can get in touch with their friendly team.
If you can provide a loving, permanent and secure home for a child, they want to hear from you
They particularly need people to adopt children with disabilities, little boys over four-years-old, and brothers and sisters who are looking for a home to stay together.
If you are willing to consider a child with additional health needs, a sibling group of brothers, or a brother and sister group, then they can offer you an Adoption Support Package for your family, and there may also be other appropriate financial allowances.
Are you considering adopting a child under four years old? They offer fostering for adoption to protect these children from experiencing multiple moves within the care system.
There are children in the South Hams looking for safe and loving homes.
They include a short presentation about the adoption process and different options available to you. You’ll have the opportunity to hear from a local adopter about their experience and talk to an adoption social worker to find out more about adoption and the application process.
If you are thinking about adopting, you can book a place on an online adoption information event
Events are available each month, from 5.50pm to 8pm.
They recommend checking the website regularly, as availability may change and new dates are added periodically.
The our office hours are 9am to 1pm, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.