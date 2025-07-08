Rebecca Smith MP has welcomed the announcement that leading defence technology company Helsing will open the UK’s first Resilience Factory in Langage, within her South West Devon constituency and the Plymouth and South Devon Freeport.
The new facility will bring high-quality jobs, innovation, and investment to Plymouth and the wider South Hams area, strengthening the South West’s position at the forefront of defence technology and marine autonomy.
The Resilience Factory will be the home of Helsing’s advanced manufacturing of AI-powered miniature submarines, designed to help protect critical underwater infrastructure for allied navies.
The development forms part of Helsing’s accelerated £350 million UK private investment through its Trinity House initiative.
The project will create specialist, high-value jobs in Plymouth, the South Hams, and across the wider region, supporting the growth of sovereign UK defence technology and supply chains as Helsing doubles the size of its UK business.
Rebecca Smith MP said:
"This is brilliant news for Plymouth and the wider South Hams area.
“Helsing’s decision to open the UK’s first Resilience Factory, within the Plymouth and South Devon Freeport at Langage, will bring high-quality jobs, investment, and innovation to our community, securing Plymouth’s position at the forefront of defence technology and marine autonomy.
“This marks the first major announcement since the Government recognised Plymouth as the hub for marine autonomy, building on the significant progress made in this sector over recent years.
“Marine autonomy has become an increasingly important part of Plymouth’s economic and technological landscape, with the Turnchapel Wharf hub and this latest announcement builds on that success, reinforcing our region’s position at the cutting edge of defence and maritime innovation.
“This is a real vote of confidence in our region’s skills, capabilities and strategic importance.
“I will continue to champion this kind of investment that strengthens both our local economy and the UK's national resilience."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.