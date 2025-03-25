The Notice of Election for Election for Devon County Council councillors to be held on Thursday May 1 has been issued today.
In this district there is one council seat each for Bickleigh & Wembury, Dartmouth & Marldon, Ivybridge, Kingsbridge, Salcombe, South Brent & Yealmpton and Totnes & Dartington.
The last day to register to vote at this election is Friday April 11.
Postal vote applications must be received by 5pm on Monday April 14.
If you apply for a postal vote, postal ballots will be sent out on Wednesday April 16.
Proxy vote applications must be received by 5pm on Wednesday April 23.
All electors at the polling station are required to show original copies of their photographic ID before they can be issued with a ballot paper.