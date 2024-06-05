This week’s collection of archive images from the Kingsbridge Cookworthy museum include Kingsbridge Quay, and a peak inside the dining hall at Kingsbridge Grammar School.

Boat and passengers on river at Aveton Gifford (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Kingsbridge Grammar School [KGS] - Boarders* dining hall dating from 1671. Photo taken after 1933 when new school built. Portrait in background is Dr. Crispin founder of school. Tables laid for a meal, gas lighting. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Kingston street scene of people leaning against wall. Circa 1930 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Kingsbridge - Newly built Rack Park council estate with allotments. Large shed was once Western General Bus Station (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Kingsbridge Quay (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)