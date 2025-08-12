Steve Hurrell in uniform 1915, Volunteer Battalion (3rd) Devonshire regiment or possibly Army Service Corps. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Pageant outside the Town Hall, Kingsbridge 1972. Possibly during Fair Week (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
South Hams Vintage Rally. Winnowing machine with East Lothian Star steam engine (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Malborough Carnival 1977/78 Hoopla stall (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
The wreck of the ocean-going tug boat "Joffre" which ran ashore off Bolt Tail May 28 1925 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
