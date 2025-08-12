Old photographs from Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum

Steve Hurrell in uniform 1915, Volunteer Battalion (3rd) Devonshire regiment or possibly Army Service Corps. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Pageant outside the Town Hall, Kingsbridge 1972. Possibly during Fair Week ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )