Boats pulled up on the beach at Hallsands 1933 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
A group of people outside the police station on Fore Street Kingsbridge (now the Town Hall) (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
The Waterfall at Avon Mill, Loddiswell (once MS Holmans Kingsbridge) taken from the Avon at 'Silver Ridge' (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
The Floral Dance in Malborough being watched by people over the wall (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Collacot, South Milton around 1971 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)