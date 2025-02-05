Thurlestone main street with children outside cottages. At top of village looking up hill. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
1914 Coastguard cottages at Lannacombe. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
1880 -1900 The Soper family in a horse and carriage (belonging to Sopers of Kingsbridge, Family Outfitters). Sopers shop was in Fore Street, next to the Town Hall. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
The cottages in the square, Inner Hope, showing man with cap and stick, woman in doorway. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
1890 George Sandover, of Woolston, West Alvington, with his patent turnip cutterand a basket called a "maun(d )" to carry chopped turnip. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)