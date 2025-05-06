1971 Vintage machinery rally, threshing machine (1971 Vintage machinery rally, threshing machine)
Black & white postcard. Building Sea Wall reinforcements at Torcross.
Charles Ford leaning against the wall of his shop in Kellaton. The little girl with bare feet is Ceda Ford, the woman with her is probably Florrie Harradon, daughter of the local blacksmith Charlie Harradon. The boy is Bill Wright child a local boy who was apprenticed to and lived with the Harradons. Date is probably 1911.
Scanned copy of a photograph of Malborough outside Callender's Shop (1930s) Leslie Lapthorn (standing), Leslie Pepperell in barrow.
Queens Silver Jubilee Tea in Malborough Village Hall 1977 Left to right, Adults: Clare Horswill, Sarah Fascione, Steve Fascione, Yvonne Pike, Val Fisher, Julie Rushmere Children: ? Horswill, Michelle Fascione, ?, Stephen Pike, Scott Fisher, Clare Rushmere