Kingsbridge, Fore Street, view downhill from Town Hall (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Studio portrait by Plymouth photographer John Hawke (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Men operating a rack saw. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Machinery at vintage machinery rally (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Croft Farm West Charleton. Place of the murder of Emily Maye, mother, and daughters Emily Joan Maye and Gwyneth Florence Maye, June 11 1936 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.