FEARFREE, the South West’s leading domestic abuse charity is looking for volunteers to help it change the lives of people affected by domestic abuse, sexual violence and stalking.
Volunteering roles include helping at events, befriending and office support. All roles are flexible, and people can choose to volunteer at times that suit them.
Volunteering with FearFree will make a difference by helping the charity to transform the lives of vulnerable people in Devon.
The charity says that it will help improve wellbeing, joining its team helping to enhance a volunteers social skills, builds new friendships, and provide a sense of purpose, boosting self-esteem and self-confidence.
There will also be a chance to have fun and connect with like-minded individuals who are passionate about the same cause.
For example, you could choose from a dynamic and busy office-based role to the fun and varied events.
Volunteering could help you gain and develop new skills, FearFree offering comprehensive training and development opportunities, enriching your skill set and providing valuable hands-on experience.
Your work could increase your job prospects as volunteering will enhance your professional network, develop desirable (new) skills, and you will receive a reference after three months to boost your CV.
Sophie Williams, Volunteer Manager, said: “If you are looking for a new challenge for 2024 or simply want to brush up your skills so you’re ready to return to the workplace, we have the right volunteering opportunity for you.
“You’ll be working with a friendly and supportive team on rewarding projects that make a real difference to people rebuilding their lives after abuse.”
FearFree operates from Exeter and Barnstaple, providing support and resources across the South West, however, some roles are remote, so it would welcome anyone across Devon to apply.
The charity’s exciting volunteer roles include befrienders, events co-ordinators, community speakers, and many more.
To get involved, explore the roles on the website and sign up today at: www.fearfree.org.uk/support-us/volunteer .
All volunteers are given training and support.
Volunteers are crucial in helping FearFree achieve its mission of creating a safer and healthier community (breaking the cycle of abuse).