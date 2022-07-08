New president takes lead at Rotary Club

DARTMOUTH Rotarians have a new president at the helm.

Trevor Branton replaced outgoing President Nick Hindmarsh during the official handover at the Dartmouth Hotel, Golf and Spa.

In his outgoing speech Nick thanked members for their support and outlined the achievements of the club during the past twelve months. Accepting office, Trevor thanked Nick for holding the club together and for making positive steps to bring the club out of the Covid era.

Trevor said: “There’s no doubt at all that we as a club, and as individuals, have seen a few changes in the last two to three years. The changes we have had to face have been significant and I think we’re all aware we may still have a few on the horizon. Times are changing, lives are changing, our world is changing.

“I must admit I’m surprised, but also pleased, as to how our club, and many other clubs across the country, have managed to adapt and work around the issues we’ve had, and our club along with many have flourished during this challenging period. The funds we have raised and the support we have given to the local, national, and international communities have been tremendous.”

“Now, I’ve not been in a situation where I’ve had the pleasure of being a captain of a sports team or leader of any significant group and I still consider myself to be a junior within Rotary, so it’s my plan to continue with the ‘repair’ and add in some little tweaks where appropriate if we can. I’d like to build on the fellowship of our club as we have many great talents and a huge wealth of knowledge, and to be honest many of us don’t really know who has what.

“As president for 2022/23 I look forward to being a custodian of the rotary reins or steering wheel with my focus on fellowship and getting back on track with efficient and effective fundraising and support for our local, national and international communities.”

After spending much of his younger life in New Zealand, Trevor returned to the UK in his late teens. His connection with Dartmouth started back in 2012 when he and his wife bought a property in Townstal near his wife’s family. Trevor has always been passionate about helping people. He’s worked as a financial adviser and director of a local estate agency firm in Brixham.

Trevor joined the Rotary Club of Dartmouth in August 2014. He’s helped the club with many technical aspects and also been heavily involved in the youth activities. He hosted the young photographer for three years before the pandemic and said he intends to bring this back to life with the aid of other rotary members.