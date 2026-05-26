A Newton Ferrers play park has reopened with new equipment following a funding partnership between South Hams District Council and Newton and Noss Parish Council.
Butts Park Play Park has been upgraded after its ageing equipment was replaced with modern installations designed to provide safer and more engaging play for children.
South Hams District Council contributed £35,182 in Section 106 funding towards the project, while Newton and Noss Parish Council secured a £20,000 National Lottery grant and added further local funding to complete the installation. The parish council owns and manages the site.
Cllr Peter Hinchliffe, chair of Newton and Noss Parish Council, said the upgrade would benefit the community for years to come.
“We are delighted to have been able to replace old playpark equipment with a thoroughly modern set that really will stimulate imagination and provide a play centrepiece for years to come,” he said.
Cllr Vic Abbott, South Hams District Council’s Lead Member for Neighbourhood Services, said the investment supported wider goals around community wellbeing.
“I’m really happy to see the new equipment at Butts Park; having this new equipment in place lines up with one of our key priorities, which is to support the well-being of all of our communities,” he said.
“The equipment provides a safe and fun space for children to play for many years to come. As well as the play park, Butts Park has large open grass space for recreational sports and play, making it a good place to relax, get active and spend some time in the sunshine.”
The project forms part of a wider investment in community sports and recreation facilities across the district.
South Hams District Council says £5.7 million in funding was secured for local sports facilities in 2025, alongside contributions from organisations including the Rugby Football Union, Sport England and the Football Foundation.
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