The Totnes Pool Inflatable Project is appealing for community help to purchase an 18-meter inflatable assault course for the local leisure centre.
Organisers have launched a GoFundMe page to raise the remaining £2,600 needed for the project, having already secured a £3,000 grant from the Norman Family Trust.
If successful, the course will be used to host free family-fun days, pay-what-you-can sessions, youth nights, and warm-space community days.
“We want families to enjoy some exciting, fun pool time together, alongside encouraging confidence in water,” project organisers said.
The initiative is a joint effort between the Totnes and District Swimming Pool Association Ltd (TADPOOL) and the staff at Totnes Pavilions.
Parkwood, the leisure centre’s new provider, added that they are “excited to be involved in this community project.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.