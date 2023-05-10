A unique piece of artwork created by Totnes sculptor Malcolm Curley was unveiled at the seasonal opening of Totnes Museum.
The model of a man and his dog was inspired by the famous Lee Ring, which is on display in the museum, and was presented by the town to wealthy wool merchant, Richard Lee, in 1652 as the final repayment of a loan to build the Church Walk exchange.
Following a competition for museum visitors to suggest names for the sculptured pair, Malcom chose Francis for the man and Drake for his four legged friend.
During the opening, which was also attended by museum trustees, friends and residents, a framed poem was presented to former trustee Tony Witty in appreciation of all his hard work on behalf of the historic attraction.