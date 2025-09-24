Saltmarshes are habitats along the edge of estuaries which are lie between the highest spring and high tide water levels. As wetlands are tidal, the saltmarshes have a unique range of flora and are very important habitats for young fish, bird and insect species. They also help to improve and filter estuary waters by locking up carbon from the atmosphere and organic matter from the river. They are a protected feature of the estuary’s Marine Conservation Zone.