A new short film from the Bioregional Learning Centre (BLC) about The Saltmarsh Project recently premiered at the UK Saltmarsh Forum at Swansea University.
It’s now available to watch on BLC’s YouTube channel and website.
The film highlights the incredible restoration and educational work taking place along the River Dart, including the South Hams District Council Longmarsh site.
Here, a new boardwalk allows residents and visitors to enjoy the saltmarsh without harming the habitat or disturbing wildlife.
The boardwalk creates easy access to view the important habitat and skirts the fragile marshland to protect it.
Interpretation signage helps users to understand more about the important saltmarsh habitats on the River Dart.
Funded by the Environment Agency, us as the landowner, and with a £10,000 contribution from the Defra ‘Access for all’ fund via South Devon National Landscapes, the boardwalk is part of the wider Saltmarsh Project, which is a collaboration between 13 separate partners and led by the Bioregional Learning Centre.
The Project studies, conserves and restores the saltmarsh along the Dart Estuary between Sharpham and Totnes.
Saltmarshes are habitats along the edge of estuaries which are lie between the highest spring and high tide water levels. As wetlands are tidal, the saltmarshes have a unique range of flora and are very important habitats for young fish, bird and insect species. They also help to improve and filter estuary waters by locking up carbon from the atmosphere and organic matter from the river. They are a protected feature of the estuary’s Marine Conservation Zone.
The Longmarsh project supports ambitions to tackle climate change and improve local biodiversity.
By restoring saltmarshes, SHDC can enhance natural flood protection, store carbon, and provide rich habitats for wildlife – all while giving residents a chance to enjoy and learn from our unique riverside environment.
It’s a wonderful opportunity to see how local conservation efforts are making a real difference – and perhaps even inspire your next visit to Longmarsh?
