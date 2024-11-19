A new state-of-the-art diagnostic centre, offering faster diagnosis and treatment for a range of conditions, has opened in Torquay.
Torbay and South Devon’s Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) in Market Street will give thousands of people access to faster diagnosis and treatment for a range of conditions, including cancer, heart and lung disease, as well as help reduce waiting lists, the NHS said.
In addition, the CDC will free up medical staff at Torbay Hospital to focus on more complex and urgent cases as well as reduce the chance of appointments being postponed during high demand.
More than 1,400 patients have already been seen at the CDC since it first opened in September (the official opening was on November 12).
In addition, more than 40,000 diagnostic tests, ranging from CTs, MRIs, x-rays, ultrasounds and heart scans, are expected to be carried out over the coming year.
NHS Trust chief executive Liz Davenport spoke about the convenience of the location.
She said: “The CDC is based in the heart of Torquay town centre, meaning that people can either walk, get the bus or park nearby, have their test and then get back on with their day without having to visit our hospitals.”
Torquay’s CDC is one of five to be funded by NHS England South West in a £30 million partnership with health technology firm Inhealth.
Geoff Searle, Inhealth’s chief executive, said he was delighted to be working with the NHS.
“We’ve seen the real difference and positive impact that centres like these can bring for patients, focussed on improving health outcomes, so we are proud of what our partnership with the NHS in the Torbay area will deliver for local people,” he said.
The centre is open seven days a week from 8am to 8pm.