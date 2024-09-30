The trust that owns Vigilance of Brixham, the heritage sailing trawler, has appointed a new Chair.
Rob Murray has joined the Board of Trustees, bringing substantial business experience to the volunteer organisation.
Upon his appointment, Rob Murray said: “The trustees and other volunteers have done an amazing job saving Vigilance of Brixham, and it is a real privilege to take the helm for the next stage of her life as she starts to earn her keep again.”
Rob has had a long career in the commercial world and joins the board at an exciting time for Vigilance.
“I’ve had a successful career in marketing, general management, and leadership, both in the corporate world and in entrepreneurial start-ups. My commercial skills will help us build a strategic plan to ensure Vigilance has a secure, self-funding future,” he said.
The boat has received more than £1m in grants from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the National Heritage Memorial Fund and is currently undergoing a substantial refit at Stirling and Son Ltd. shipyard in Plymouth. She is expected to return to Brixham in 2025, just in time to celebrate her centenary.
A keen sailor, Rob says the position is a perfect fit, combining his love of sailing with his business background. Rob was Marketing Director of Wickes, the building materials supplier, and previously held senior marketing roles at Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, and Associated British Foods. He also founded Mobile Porsche Specialists Ltd in 2018, which he is expanding into a national enterprise.