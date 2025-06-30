Around 50 to 60 volunteers work daily to prepare the Kingdom Hall in Kingsbridge for its October opening.
Jehovah's Witnesses from across the wider region have been lending a hand and there have also been specialist tasks where help has been called in including safely removing a large amount of asbestos and dealing with a community of bats.
The building in an alley off Fore Street is also on the flood plain so was built on stilts and was most recently used as a funeral parlour before sitting empty for around a decade.
Jehovah's Witnesses Regional Director for SW England Andy Wigmore said: "We've had a Kingdom Hall in Kingsbridge since 1985 and were looking for something a bit bigger.
The building is 207 square metres with an auditorium of 96 square metres
and it'll have just under 100 seats in total to care for the local congregation as well as visitors."We've got a congregation of about 60 active members of all ages and is growing.
"The area covers Frogmore to Modbury and includes Salcombe as well."
Elsewhere in the South Hams, there are Kingdom Halls in Dartmouth and Totnes.
Andy then described what they are doing for the bats:
"We've had to create a 'bat shaft' to allow the bats to find their way back into the building once it is completed.
"It is being designed to give them some space inside and a natural habitat."
"There's also a 'suds system' which allows stormwater to gather and soak away in a controlled manner."
According to their website Jehovah’s Witnesses hold meetings for worship twice each week.
At these meetings, which are open to the public, they examine what the Bible says and how to apply its teachings to the lives of the congregation.
Most services include audience participation, much like a classroom discussion.
Meetings begin and end with song and prayer.
No collections are ever taken.
